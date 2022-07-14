Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea? Coach Thomas Tuchel gives BIG update, says THIS

Cristiano Ronaldo is searching for a move away from Manchester United and there were multiple reports that the Portuguese forward can join Premier League side Chelsea. The London club’s new owner Todd Boehly and coach Thomas Tuchel had a discussion about signing the talismanic striker recently. Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes had a meeting with Boehly for Ronaldo’s role at the London club if the transfer was possible, earlier this month.

The 37-year-old had no intention to leave Old Trafford after his emotional return to England 12 months back but the fact of playing the Europa League next season is urging the striker to move away from the club.

Manchester United went on for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Ronaldo was missing from the squad. The club announced later that the Portugal icon has requested for some time-off due to ‘family problems’. Moreover, Chelsea went on to their pre-season tour in Los Angeles where coach Thomas Tuchel was asked about the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

What did Thomas Tuchel say about signing Ronaldo?

What did Thomas Tuchel say about signing Ronaldo?



“I would not rule out signing another striker, but it’s not our priority. The priority right now is our defence, it’s not a secret. We lost top players and so now we need to replace them.”

Tuchel’s comment was based on the leaving of defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. However, Chelsea are expected to announce the signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly soon as per multiple reports. Chelsea have already signed a forward from Man City as winger Raheem Sterling has signed a five-year deal with the Blues.