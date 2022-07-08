Lionel Messi can be 'the reason' why Cristiano Ronaldo is urging a move away from Premier League club Manchester United. Ronaldo has played in three different countries in the last 15 years. One thing which was common in - Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United (till last season), that all three were in the UEFA Champions League when Cristiano Ronaldo was playing with them.

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League standings last season, due to which they will not feature in Europe's biggest competition next season. Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the all-time top scorer of the competition with 141 goals under his belt.

How can Lionel Messi be the reason of Ronaldo's urge to leave United?

With 141 UCL goals, the 37-year-old is surely playing his last few years at the top level. After reaching 35 years of age, footballers like David Beckham, Philipp Lahm, Andres Iniesta and many more legends of the game, played in smaller leagues compared to the top Europe level. Clearly, that has not been the case with the Portugal icon as he was doing more than fine being 37 years of age playing in the Premier League.

However, PSG star Lionel Messi is just behind Ronaldo's 141 goals in the UCL with 125 goals of his own. Tony Cascarino, former Chelsea forward believes that Ronaldo wants to finish above Messi in that competition as the leading goalscorer of all-time in the history of Champions League, as per Talksport.

The current situation in the Manchester United dressing room might be ugly as they were looking for some motivation with new manager Erik ten Hag taking over. However, the Red Devils are stuck with the headlines being framed on them daily on whether Ronaldo is leaving or not. Some fans demand that they let the Portuguese icon go while others are saying that Ronaldo's move shows he's selfish.