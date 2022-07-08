NewsFootball
Cristiano Ronaldo to MISS Manchester United's pre-season tour due to THIS reason

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing personal problems along with his transfer rumours to other clubs

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
  • Ronaldo scored 24 goals for United last season
  • United will play their first EPL game on August 7

Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel for Manchester United's pre-season tour with the squad as the Red Devils squad is getting set to travel to Thailand and Australia. The 37-year-old striker eyes a move away from the Premier League club after joining them second time in his career last season. It has been acknowledged that Ronaldo wants to play the Champions League and is also not happy with United not signing star players like Manchester City or Liverpool.

As per a source of Reuters, it is believed that the Portugal captain is not for sale with a year left on his contract and the club wants him to stay for the next season.

Man United's tour gets underway against Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12 before games against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace. They also face Aston Villa in Perth on July 23. It is unclear when Ronaldo will rejoin the squad.

What is the reason behind Ronaldo missing on the pre-season with Man United?

Ronaldo missing out on the training sessions, pre-season tour and with the rumours going on his transfer, the club has said that he facing "family issues" which are keeping him busy at the moment. There are reports that Chelsea have already placed a bid for Ronaldo in mean time and he did tell United to accept the offer if it is suitable.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season as they finished sixth in the league and missed out on Champions League qualification. They kick off the new campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7 in manager Erik ten Hag's first competitive game in charge. Interestingly, Paul Pogba is prepared to leave the club and Donny van de Beek has returned to the club after a loan spell.

With reuters input

