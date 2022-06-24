Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, say reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest target for German champions Bayern Munich as they are searching for a immediate replacement of star forward Robert Lewandowski. As per Spanish reports of AS, the Manchester United is being considered an option to replace the Poland international Lewandowski after he announced his desire to leave the club. With FC Barcelona interested in Lewandowski, Bayern are keen to sign the Portuguese captain after already signing Sadio Mane from Liverpool recently.

The Poland international recently shocked the world announcing his intention to leave the German giants with FC Barcelona as his first choice to move. Lewandowski scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 matches during his eight years at the club. Notably, he scored 50 of them this season itself in just 46 matches for the German club.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo can make Bayern München’s admin tweet like this :) pic.twitter.com/EA7nPw5L1L — (@RMA_Optimist) June 18, 2022

Lewandowski has won eight Bundesliga titles along with 3 DFP Pokal Cups, 3 UEFA Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup trophy during his time at Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, Ronaldo who's 37 years of age joined Manchester United second time in his career in the 2021/22 season ending his campaign as the top scorer of the club, scoring 24 goals in 37 matches.

Talking in terms of trophies, Ronaldo is already on the clock if we talk about his age and adding more titles to his cabinet would be in his mindset at this point. United finished sixth in the Premier League standings of 2021/22 season, which means that there will be no Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming UEFA Champions League season if he stays with United. Bayern offer a strong chance of him winning the Bundesliga and a good chance to win the UEFA Champions League too.