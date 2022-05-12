Cristiano Ronaldo wins Premier League Player of the Month award

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Player of the Month of the Premier League for April 2022, earning the prize for the second time this season. Overall it is Ronaldo's sixth Player of the Month award, moving him to within one of the record jointly held by Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.

It comes after a month in which the Manchester United forward scored his 100th Premier League goal, in a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, while he also registered his 50th club hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Norwich City

Ronaldo was in good form throughout the month of April as he scored five times in four games for the Red Devils. Although, it was a bad month for United as they only took 4 points in their 5 matches played. Ronaldo ended April with his fifth goal of the month, equalising to earn a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Six Premier League Player of the Month awards. Only Harry Kane and Sergio Agüero (7) have more than Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/D6tkfwL4fF — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 12, 2022

The 37-year-old topped an eight-man shortlist that also featured Nathan Collins, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus, Son Heung-min, Thiago and Leandro Trossard.

