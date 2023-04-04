Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Adalah LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League In India?

The Saudi Pro League returns which means Cristiano Ronaldo will also return to club football as Al Nassr will lock horns with Al Adalah in an all-important clash at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams have struggled with consistency at the moment.

Al Nassr are currently second in the league standings and have been fairly impressive this season so far. In their previous game, Al Nassr defeated Abha 2-1 in a crucial clash which helped them keep the title race up with rivals Al Ittihad.

On the other hand, Al Adalah are currently placed 15th in the league table and have struggled to perform this season so far. The hosts were held for a 1-1 draw in their previous clash. (Lionel Messi Booed Again In Paris After Leaders PSG Lose To Lyon, WATCH)

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Adalah match:

Cristiano Ronaldo with an Al Nassr official.



This official is one of us. pic.twitter.com/ksySBtepF0 — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) April 4, 2023

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Adalah?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Adalah will take place on Wednesday, April 5.

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Adalah?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Adalah will be played at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Adalah?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Adalah will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Adalah?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Adalah will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Adalah?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Adalah will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC and Sony Ten Network.