Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Feiha LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League In India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are set to lock horns with Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League at the King Salman Sport City Stadium on late Sunday night. Al Feiha are currently tenth in the league table looking to get in the top five position. Al Feiha have been struggling as they have lost all their last three game with the latest defeat coming against Al Hilal. Al Nassr on the other hand are currently second in the league table. They defeated Al Adalah 5-0 in their previous game.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Feiha match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Feiha will take place on Monday, April 10.

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Feiha will be played at King Salman Sport City Stadium.

Anderson Talisca has decided to stay at Al Nassr despite links with Turkish clubs — he has signed new long term deal to be valid until 2026 #AlNassr



Talisca has excellent relationship with Ronaldo and was never close to leaving the club in January. pic.twitter.com/L8wc3RiNrM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2023

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Feiha will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC and Sony Ten Network.