topStoriesenglish2593038
NewsFootball
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Feiha LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League In India?

Checkout all the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Feiha match

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Feiha LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League In India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are set to lock horns with Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League at the King Salman Sport City Stadium on late Sunday night. Al Feiha are currently tenth in the league table looking to get in the top five position. Al Feiha have been struggling as they have lost all their last three game with the latest defeat coming against Al Hilal. Al Nassr on the other hand are currently second in the league table. They defeated Al Adalah 5-0 in their previous game.

ALSO READ: 'His Ability Is Incredible': Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Hails Erling Haaland After Win Over Southampton

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Feiha match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Feiha will take place on Monday, April 10.

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Feiha will be played at King Salman Sport City Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Feiha will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Feiha will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC and Sony Ten Network.

Live Tv

Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrAl FeihaSaudi Arabia Pro League LivestreamRonaldo match livestream

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?