Al Nassr are set to face Al Riyadh on Friday night in their Saudi Pro League fixture after facing loss in the last three games they played. Cristiano Ronaldo's team were undisputed for the last 12 matches before the horror run began and they will surely look to gain some winning momentum now.

Speaking of Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of Al Nassr, he will be hoping to bounce back against Al Riyadh after being unable to attend the midweek match against Istiklol. This season, the Portuguese icon has scored eighteen goals across all competitions. On Friday, he hopes to add more to his tally.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Riyadh will take place on Friday, December 8.

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Riyadh will be played at King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Riyadh?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Riyadh will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh will be live-streamed in India on Sony LIV app and website.

Al-Nassr's probable lineup: Al Aqidi; Yahya, Laporte, Al Ghannam, Lajami; Brozović, Seko Fofana, Otávio; Talisca, Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach: Luis Castro.

Probable lineup for Al-Riyadh: Campaña; Arslanagić, Asiri, Al Shuwayyi, Al Rashidi, Al Shehri, Touré, Ndong, Al Khaibari, Al Dossari, Gray. Coach: Odair Hellmann.