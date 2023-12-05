Cristiano Ronaldo's team Al Nassr will face Istiklol on Tuesday night in their AFC Champions League fixture at Central Republican Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Ronaldo is in top form scoring and making goals for his team with ease like he has been doing all of his footballing career. He won't, however, get the chance to increase his total in the tournament as Goal.com reported that Ronaldo will sit out the following match in order to rest the master striker for Al-Nassr's last continental match in Group E.

Ronaldo is still in control of the Saudi League despite being in the latter stages of his career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner set yet another record on Friday at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh with his brace against Al Akhdoud. (WATCH: Garnacho Scores Potential Puskas Award Winner Goal For Manchester United And Does The Cristiano Ronaldo 'Siu' Celebration)

Throwback when Cristiano Ronaldo and Quaresma brought the samba to Brazil pic.twitter.com/vGlIUs4rXo — fan (@NoodleHairCR7) December 5, 2023

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of AFC Champions League, Al Nassr vs Istiklol match:

When is the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Istiklol?

The AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Istiklol will take place on Tuesday, December 5.

Where is the AFC Champions Leaguee match between Al Nassr vs Istiklol?

The AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Istiklol will be played at Central Republican Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

What time does the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Istiklol?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Istiklol will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Istiklol?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassar vs Istiklol will broadcast on Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Istiklol?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Istiklol will be live-streamed on Fancode App & Website.