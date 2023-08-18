Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are ready to face Al Taawoun in their Saudi Pro League fixture on Friday night at the KSU Football Field. Ronaldo missed the Arab Club Championship clash against Al Hilal due to injury and coach Castro did not give any hints on when the Portuguese will return to action. Sadio Mane will be the one with the responsibility to score goals in absence of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner if he misses out again.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Taawoun will take place on Friday, August 18. (Cristiano Ronaldo Gets EMOTIONAL After Guiding Al Nassr To Their First Arab Club Champions Cup Title)

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun?

On this day in 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Juventus.



Games: 134

Goals: 101

Assists: 20



Serie A MVP

Serie A FOTY

Serie A Topscorer

Serie A Best Forward



Scudetto

Supercoppa Italia

Coppa Italia



He left as a legendpic.twitter.com/afmnBYOmbB August 18, 2023

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Taawoun will be played at KSU Football Field.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Ettifaq will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Taawoun?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Taawoun will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC and Sony Ten Network.

Predicted XIs

Al Nassr Predicted XI: Al-Aqidi; Al- Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Lajami, Telles; Fofana, Al-Khaibari; Talisca, Brozovic, Mane; Ronaldo.

Al Taawoun Predicted XI: Mailson; Al-Ghamdi, Girotti, Kadesh, Faqeehi; Flavio, Al-Mahdioui, Medran; Mateus, Bahusayn, Tawamba.