Two old Real Madrid teammates will meet each other as Al Ittihad are set to host Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday night at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, two names who carried the attack for Real Madrid for more than 8 years together will face each other. Ittihad sit sixth in the points table while Al Nassr are second in the league table.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in red-hot form just like he has always been in his career and his team is currently chasing to cut down a 10-point lead from the team on the top. Karim Benzema's team on the other hand are struggling as they are not even in the top-5 of the league standings.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Ittihad will take place on Friday, December 8.

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad be played at King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Ittihad will be played at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Ittihad?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Ittihad will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad will be live-streamed in India on Sony LIV app and website.

Al Ittihad: Al-Mayouf; Al-Sahafi, Felipe, Fabinho, Bamsaud; Kante, Al-Farhan; Romarinho, Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri; Benzema

Al Nassr: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo