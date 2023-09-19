trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664481
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Persepolis FC LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League In India?

Checkout all the LIVE Streaming details of AFC Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Persepolis FC match.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Persepolis FC LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League In India? Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: Twitter)

The first game of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 will have Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr locking horns with Persepolis FC at the Azadi Stadium on Tuesday night. Ronaldo has already caused mayhem with his fan following at the opposition home as video of fans chasing his team bus and celebrating his visit infront of his hotel all night are going viral at the moment.

Al Nassr are coming into this contest with a 3-1 win agasint Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of AFC Champions League, Al Nassr vs Persepolis FC match:

When is the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Persepolis FC?

The AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Persepolis FC will take place on Tuesday, September 19. (Explained: Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is Planning To Sue Former Club Juventus)

Where is the AFC Champions Leaguee match between Al Nassr vs Persepolis FC?

The AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Persepolis FC will be played at Azadi Stadium.

What time does the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Persepolis FC?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Persepolis FC will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Persepolis FC?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassar vs Persepolis FC will broadcast on Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Persepolis FC?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Persepolis FC will be live-streamed on Fancode App & Website.

Predicted XIs

Persepolis FC Predicted XI – Sarlak; Nemati, Amiri, Beiranvand, Rigi; Sadeghi, Pouraliganji, Omri, Kanaanizadegan; Esmaeillifar, Torabi.

Al Nassr Predicted XI – Al-Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Konan; Al Khaibari, Brozovic; Ghareeb, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo.

