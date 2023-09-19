trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664375
INDIA VS CHINA

LIVE Updates | IND vs CHN, Asian Games 2023 Football Match Live Score: India Likely To Play Without Sunil Chhetri

LIVE Updates | India Vs China, Group A Match No. 1 Asian Games 2023 Football LIVE Scorecard: Blue Tigers will begin their campaign with a clash against hosts on Tuesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
The Indian Football Team are set to begin their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a clash against hosts China on Tuesday evening in Hangzhou. The visitors will play this clash without any practice session as they left for China on Sunday. Head coach Igor Stimac expressed his disappointment on ISL clubs not releasing their players for international duty as it was not part of FIFA's international fixtures window.

Stimac also said that veterans like Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan are likely to miss the opener as India eye to get the job done in the coming two games with players needed to remain fully fresh and fit.


India and China last time played in the Asian Games in 2002 in Busan where the Blue Tigers were beaten 2-0. India are placed in Group A along side China, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

19 September 2023
15:07 PM

LIVE IND vs CHN: Unprepared India

The players have not got a chance to take proper rest and they will play the game against China without any training session as well. China have a huge advantage in this clash.

14:44 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE Football Match: Livestreaming

Checkout the Livestreaming details about India vs China Men's Football Team Match in the Asian Games 2023 details below. The game is set to kick-off at 5 PM (IST).

Click here

14:27 PM

India vs China LIVE Updates Football Match Asian Games 2023

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match taking place in China today. Follow our LIVE feed for all the key and major updates.

