LIVE Updates | IND vs CHN, Asian Games 2023 Football Match Live Score: India Likely To Play Without Sunil Chhetri
The Indian Football Team are set to begin their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a clash against hosts China on Tuesday evening in Hangzhou. The visitors will play this clash without any practice session as they left for China on Sunday. Head coach Igor Stimac expressed his disappointment on ISL clubs not releasing their players for international duty as it was not part of FIFA's international fixtures window.
Stimac also said that veterans like Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan are likely to miss the opener as India eye to get the job done in the coming two games with players needed to remain fully fresh and fit.
India and China last time played in the Asian Games in 2002 in Busan where the Blue Tigers were beaten 2-0. India are placed in Group A along side China, Myanmar and Bangladesh.
LIVE IND vs CHN: Unprepared India
The players have not got a chance to take proper rest and they will play the game against China without any training session as well. China have a huge advantage in this clash.
