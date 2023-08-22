trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652234
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League In India?

Checkout all the LIVE Streaming details of AFC Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli match.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 05:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League In India? Source: Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo and his team Al Nassr are to take on Shabab Al-Ahli in their AFC Champions League qualification contest on Tuesday night at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh. After a shaky start to their Saudi Arabia Pro League campaign, Al Nassr will look to bounce back with a win in this match. However, Al-Ahli are coming into this contest with a 10-match unbeaten run.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of AFC Champions League, Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli match:

When is the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli?


The AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli will take place on Tuesday, August 22. (Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Watch Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' With Georgina And Family?)

Where is the AFC Champions Leaguee match between Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli?

The AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli will be played at KSU Stadium in Riyadh.

What time does the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli will begin at 10:50 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassar vs Shabab Al-Ahli will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli will be live-streamed on JioTV App and Sony LIV in India.

Predicted XIs

Al Nassr Predicted XI –  Nawaf, Sultan, Lajami, Mado, Telles, Alkhaibari, Brozovic, Fofana, Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo

Shabab Al Ahli Predicted XI – Naser; Suleiman, Planic, Abbas, Renan; Ganiev, Ahmed; Al Ghassani, Mateusao, Al Maazmi; Dabour

