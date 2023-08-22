Cristiano Ronaldo and his team Al Nassr are to take on Shabab Al-Ahli in their AFC Champions League qualification contest on Tuesday night at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh. After a shaky start to their Saudi Arabia Pro League campaign, Al Nassr will look to bounce back with a win in this match. However, Al-Ahli are coming into this contest with a 10-match unbeaten run.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of AFC Champions League, Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli match:

When is the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli?

The AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli will take place on Tuesday, August 22.

Where is the AFC Champions Leaguee match between Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli?

The AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli will be played at KSU Stadium in Riyadh.

What time does the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli?

ON THIS DAY TWO YEARS AGO:



Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Juventus.



pic.twitter.com/ZpYE0hYfJg — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) August 22, 2023

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli will begin at 10:50 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Champions League match between AL Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassar vs Shabab Al-Ahli will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli will be live-streamed on JioTV App and Sony LIV in India.

Predicted XIs

Al Nassr Predicted XI – Nawaf, Sultan, Lajami, Mado, Telles, Alkhaibari, Brozovic, Fofana, Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo

Shabab Al Ahli Predicted XI – Naser; Suleiman, Planic, Abbas, Renan; Ganiev, Ahmed; Al Ghassani, Mateusao, Al Maazmi; Dabour