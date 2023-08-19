As Superstar Rajnikanth's movie Jailer enters the Rs 450 crore club, a new topic has been added to the blockbuster film which is getting praise all over the globe. The all-time leading goalscorer and most followed individual on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo is speculated to have watched the movie with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and family.

A picture of Ronaldo with his family in Riyadh outside of a movie theatre is going viral at the moment with numerous reports suggesting that the Al-Nassr star enjoyed the Rajnikanth movie with his family.

Checkout the post here:



So did Ronaldo really watch Rajnikanth's 'Jailer'?

Well, one cannot confirm both scenarios as their has been no official update from either parties involved in the viral news. Fans are reacting with comments like 'GOAT watches GOAT' referring to Ronaldo as the football Greatest Of All Time watches Ranjikanth Cinema's Greatest Of All Time.

Can’t believe I almost let the World Cup cloud my judgement… Ronaldo is still the goat in my eyes pic.twitter.com/0UNNTdesNP (@erlingtxt) August 19, 2023

Recently, Ronaldo returned to action for Al Nassr after missing out on their previous clash but surprising he failed to make an impact and his side lost the contest against Al Taawoun 2-0 with the likes of him and Sadio Mane available and fully fit for the clash. It is indeed a bad start to their 2023-24 season and they will surely look to bounce back from it in the next game.

August 16 may have been a working day, but Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' and Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' not only did well, but also left the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2' and Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' way behind.

Of course, the film's domestic collections have come mainly from the four southern states, led by Tamil Nadu (Rs 121.60 crore), followed by Andhra Pradesh / Telangana (Rs 53.50 crore), Karnataka (Rs 44.40 crore) and Kerala (Rs 35.90 crore).

But Rajini's global fan following has ensured an overseas collection more than five times higher than that of 'Gadar 2', enabling it to be India's No. 1 movie today.