Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Burnley Premier League match: When and where to watch MUN vs BUR?

Check the live stream and live telecast details of the Manchester United vs Burnley match in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Burnley Premier League match: When and where to watch MUN vs BUR?
Cristiano Ronaldo.(Source: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will host Burnley in the Premier League fixture on Thursday (December 30) night. United played their first game on Monday against Newcastle after two weeks following the Covid-outbreak inside the club, the result was a 1-1 draw and United fans were furious. The Red Devils were coming with three-match winning streak before that but the Covid-outbreak has certainly put some brakes on their form.

Burnley have lost one and drawn four out of their last 5 games. Along with that, Burnley are in the relegation zone alongside Newcastle and Norwich. They will take some motivation from Newcastle as they desperately need some miracle to stay in the League next season. 

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Burnley going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Burnley will be played on Tuesday (December 31) from 1:45 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Burnley going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Burnley will be played at the Old Trafford, England.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Burnley?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Burnley will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How to can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Burnley in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Burnley will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

