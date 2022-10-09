Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming: When and where to watch EPL match MUN vs EVE in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will travel away from home to take on Everton in their Premier League 2022-23 fixture on Sunday (October 9). It is a good opportunity for the Erik ten Hag-managed side to get in the top-five of the Premier League standings. United are coming into this fixture with a disappointing defeat against rivals Manchester City in their last EPL game which had hat-tricks from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland. It will be interesting to see if Cristiano Ronaldo starts in the playing eleven in this fixture after missing out on the Derby game last time United played an EPL fixture.

Everton on the other hand, have a lot of work to do as they stand 11th in the EPL standings with 10 points from their 8 matches played so far. After saving them relegation last season, Frank Lampard will eye to make an impact this season.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Everton English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Everton going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Everton will be played on Sunday (October 9) from 11:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Everton going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Everton will be played at Goodison Park.

Rooney & Ronaldo - 396 Goals



Yorke & Cole - 187 Goals



Martial & Rashford - 180 Goals



The latter get so much hate that is uncalled for, both still young and both could be United greats in future years. pic.twitter.com/R1sK7ust52 October 8, 2022

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Everton?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Everton will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Everton in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Everton will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.