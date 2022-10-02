Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and where to watch Manchester Derby Premier League match MUN vs MNC in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will lock horns against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Manchester Derby on Sunday (October 2) at the Etihad Stadium. Erik ten Hag has been impressive against the top clubs in the Premier League so far and the Red Devils are coming in hot into this fixture with fresh wins over Liverpool and Arsenal. On the other hand, Manchester City have continued their champion-like performance since the start of the season with Erling Haaland leading the attack-line in spectacular fashion. It will be interesting to see if ten Hag chooses to start with Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire in the starting eleven against the defending Premier League champions and arch-rivals Manchester City.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Manchester City English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City will be played on Sunday (October 2) from 6:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City will be played at Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Manchester City will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.