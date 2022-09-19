NewsFootball
CRISTIANO RONALDO

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo turns BOXER, Manchester United superstar fights against laziness

Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the fittest atheletes around the globe and his hardwork clearly shows that age is just a number for him till date

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo turns BOXER, Manchester United superstar fights against laziness

Social media couldn't keep calm after football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo's video of boxing and throwing a few jabs in the ring was upload on Instagram. The Manchester United star promoted his latest product of the CR7 underwear brand in the video. The caption said that it was a fight against laziness as the 37-year-old superstar was seen throwing punches showing off his perfect physique. The football legend who just scored his 699th club goal was adored by the boxing fans after the video was posted and obviously his football fans were also overjoyed to see the Manchester United striker inside the ring.

Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the fittest atheletes around the globe and his hardwork clearly shows that age is just a number for him till date.

"A fight against laziness has started," said the caption of the post.

Checkout the video here... 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CR7 (@cr7cristianoronaldo)

Coming to combat sports, Ronaldo has shown his interest in the sport if we talk about MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). He was seen meeting former UFC champ Khabib and also Conor Mcgregor in the past few years. Moreover, the 37-year-old is very serious about his health and fitness.

Recently, Manchester United took on FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League when the Red Devils travelled to Moldova. Another clip of Ronaldo and a fan was captured when the team bus was leaving and Ronaldo was seen moving toward the bus when a little boy wearing his jersey caught the attention of the superstar. (video HERE)

The 37-year-old was rumoured to be seeking a move away from Manchester United after the club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season but now it looks like he is going nowhere and will give his best with the Premier League giants only.

