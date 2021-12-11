हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
EPL 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match: When and where to watch MUN vs NOR?

Check the live stream and live telecast details of Norwich City vs Manchester United match in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match: When and where to watch MUN vs NOR?
Cristiano Ronaldo.(Source: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will travel away from home to lock horns with Norwich City who are currently last on the Premier League table. Ronaldo and many more first-team players were rested for the Champions League fixture against Young Boys on Wednesday. However, both Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Edison Cavani will miss this fixture too, due to injury. United are unbeaten in the last 5 fixtures in all competitions and will look to do the same facing a team who are currently in the worst form in the League.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first in history to score 800plus goals, currently, on 801goals he will surely look to increase that number even more in tonight's game.

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich City going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich City will be played on Saturday (December 11) from 11:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich City going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich City will be played at the Carrow Road Stadium in England.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich City?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich City will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How to can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich City in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich City will be live-streamed on Disney plus Hotstar and JioTV.

