Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs West Ham Live Streaming: When and where to watch EPL match MUN vs WHA in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will host West Ham in their Premier League 2022-23 fixture on Sunday (October 30) at Old Trafford in what will be a very intense contest between the two sides. United are coming into this fixture with a draw in their last EPL game against Chelsea and a win against Sheriff in the Europa League. Erik ten Hag's side can leave Chelsea behind in the EPL standings if they win this fixture as the Graham Potter side face a shocking defeat against Brighton on Saturday (October 29). Good news for United fans is that Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and back with a goal after the famous Tottenham Hotspur fixture subsitute controversy.

"Seeing Cristiano Ronaldo get his goal was great. He created a lot, the team created for him and we know he has the capability to finish. Cristiano needed a goal and now I'm confident there will be more goals," said Erik ten Hag. (Neymar's love story with Bruna Biancardi: Know all about PSG star's ex girlfriend - In Pics)

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs West Ham English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs West Ham going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs West Ham will be played on Sunday (October 30) from 9:45 PM (IST) onwards.

Erik ten Hag on Ronaldo:



"We are happy to have Cristiano back. He is an important player for the team and a top scorer, he scored a goal last match and the scorers need all the time to gain full confidence and he can become even more important, and I'm sure he can reach that." pic.twitter.com/Toiwn0O1Qv — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) October 30, 2022

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs West Ham going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs West Ham will be played at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs West Ham?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs West Ham will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs West Ham in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs West Ham will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.