Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will lock horns with Spain in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Friday (June 3) at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain. Both the nations will play their first match of the 2022-23 campaign. Spain are the runners-up of the competition from last year where they finished behind France and Luis Enrique (Coach) will look to start their campaign on a positive note with a win over Portugal.

2019 Nations League champions, Portugal will look to make an impact as well following their disappointing exit from the Euro 2020 and missing the play-off of this competition last year. Both the nations are qualified for the World Cup in Qatar and will surely look to gain momentum from this tournament entering the World Cup later this year.

Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte and midfielder Pedri are not available due to injury, whereas, Gavi and Ferran Torres are fully sit and likely start for the Luis Enrique managed side. On the other hand, Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo is fit but defender Ruben Dias is out due to injury.

Rui Silva (Portugal goalkeeper): "I don't know if it will be Ronaldo's last World Cup , but if it is, he deserves to say goodbye in the best way. Portugal, from what he has shown, is a candidate. And without pressure, we have to assume that we can and want to be among the best." pic.twitter.com/IkJ65IixAY — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) June 1, 2022

Checkout all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Spain:

Where is the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League match being played?

Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain.

What time will the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League match begin?

The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Friday (June 3).

Where to watch the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League match will live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League match?

The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.