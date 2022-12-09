Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch CRO vs BRA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Brazil wants to keep the dancing going at the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they face Croatia on Friday (December 9) with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The Brazilians have made it clear they will not back from their goal celebrations in Qatar despite criticism by some.

“It’s part of the Brazilian culture,” Brazil coach Tite said Thursday. “It’s not about disrespecting our opponents. It’s just who we are.”

A goal to enjoy in slow motion ___



_ Throwback to when Neymar produced this effort against Croatia in 2014... — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 8, 2022

Tite himself was dancing with his players after Brazil scored in the 4-1 win against South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday. Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane was among those criticizing the Brazilians for their dancing. Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior also promised more dancing if Brazil keeps succeeding.

“The goal is the most important moment in soccer, not only for those who score them but for the entire country,” said Vinícius Júnior, who had already been criticized for his dances while with Real Madrid. “We still have many celebrations left, and hopefully we can keep scoring and dancing like this until the final.”

Brazilian players had said before the tournament started that they had several goal celebrations prepared ahead of time. To keep dancing, though, Brazil will have to get past a tough Croatia side that is led by Luka Modric and trying to return to the World Cup final four years after falling short of the title against France.

“We want to do more,” Modric said. “We must not be satisfied only with reaching the quarterfinals. We know that we have a strong opponent ahead of us. We have our own strengths and we have faith in ourselves.”

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal match between Croatia vs Brazil be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal match between Croatia vs Brazil will be played on Friday – 9 December at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal match between Croatia vs Brazil going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal match between Croatia vs Brazil will be played at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal match between Croatia vs Brazil LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal match between Croatia vs Brazil will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal match between Croatia vs Brazil in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal match between Croatia vs Brazil can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal match between Croatia vs Brazil Predicted 11

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja

Brazil: Alisson Becker, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Paqueta, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Rapinha; Richarlison