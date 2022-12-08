topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

'Don't be Kurt Zouma', Brazil official WARNED by netizens after brutal handling of cat during Vinicius Junior's press conference - FIFA World Cup 2022

Fans on social media were not pleased with the Brazil press officer's way of handling the animal and slammed him linking his gesture to footballer Kurt Zouma, who was in the headlines recently after his brother posted a video of him kicking his pet

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Don't be Kurt Zouma', Brazil official WARNED by netizens after brutal handling of cat during Vinicius Junior's press conference - FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: In an interesting turn of events, a cat interrupted Vinicius Junior's pre-match press conference on Wednesday (December 7). As the Brazilian youngster was going through his media interaction, a cat jumped onto the table. Later on, the Brazil press officer grabbed the cat by it's scruff of the neck and tossed it in front on the floor. Vinicius was laughing to see a furry friend around for his press conference but he stopped smiling after press officer handled the situation in a not-so-polite manner. The press conference was about Brazil's World Cup campaign and the upcoming quarter-finals clash against Croatia.

Fans on social media were not pleased with the Brazil press officer's way of handling the animal and slammed him linking his gesture to footballer Kurt Zouma, who was in the headlines recently after his brother posted a video of him kicking his pet which got the Aston Villa defender in trouble. ('What a SHAME', Cristiano Ronaldo's gf Georgina takes HUGE dig at Portugal coach, check here)

Checkout the video and reactions here...

The Round of 16 is now complete, and the final eight standing teams will now compete for a semi-finals position. Brazil and Croatia will lock horns at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the quarter-finals on Friday.It will mark just the fifth time these two football nations have played each other, and the third in the history of this competition.Brazil clinched a spot in the final eight with a commanding 4-1 win over Korea, leading at halftime by four goals.

Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta all scored as Tite`s side dominated the first 45 minutes. Paik Seung-ho grabbed one back with 15 seconds remaining, but it was too late for the Koreans.Croatia entered the last-eight match having played an extra 30 minutes following a 1-1 draw inside 90 minutes in their round-of-16 clash with Japan. (With ANI inputs)

Live Tv

FIFA World Cup 2022Vinicius JuniorBrazil squadBrazil quarterfinalsCat press conferenceQatar World CupKurt ZoumaZouma kicks cat

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls