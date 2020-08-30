Csaba Laszlo appointed as Chennaiyin head coach ahead of 2020-21 ISL season

Two-time Indian Super League ( ISL) winners Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced that they have signed Csaba Laszlo as their new head coach ahead of the upcoming seventh edition of the ISL.

The club issued an official statement to confirm the signing of the 56-year-old.

"Chennaiyin FC are delighted to announce the appointment of Csaba Laszlo as Head Coach for the 2020-21 season," the club said in a statement.

“We are excited to bring Csaba (László) onboard as Head Coach and believe he has the perfect credentials to bring success to our club. Along with his experience of coaching at the highest level in various leagues and countries, Csaba also possesses proven expertise in unearthing and nurturing youngsters. Promoting budding Indian talent is at the forefront of our objectives at Chennaiyin, and Csaba fits the mould perfectly in that regard as well. All of us at Chennaiyin would like to welcome Csaba and his coaching staff, wishing them success and the best of luck in the road ahead,” said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani on László’s arrival.

The Romania-born Hungarian has over two decades of experience as a coach after having managed teams in the top-flight of Hungary, Romania, Scotland along with the national team of Uganda.

“I am incredibly proud and happy to become the Head Coach of Chennaiyin FC. It is my privilege to join the club on its completion of six successful years. I believe Chennaiyin is a close-knit family-like club that chases excellence with absolutely passionate fans by its side at all times. And I’m so happy now to be a part of this family. Together with my coaching staff, we will do everything possible to take Chennaiyin to greater heights,” said László after his announcement as Chennaiyin’s new Head Coach.

Laszlo’s initial managerial career included a stint at the Borussia Mönchengladbach B team, where he oversaw the development of several future stars, most notably German international and FIFA World Cup bronze medalist Marcell Jansen.

His successful spell in the Mönchengladbach B team was rewarded with Laszlo getting a chance to work as the assistant coach under German legend and World Cup-winner Lothar Matthaus at the Hungarian National team .

László also became head coach of Hungarian giants Ferencváros during this period, where he won the 2005 Hungarian Coach of the Year award. After this, he took the reigns of the Uganda national team, who saw their most prolific success under Laszlo’s watchful eyes. Uganda soared from 167 to 97 in the FIFA Rankings with Laszlo at the helm and almost qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Laszlo was a former player himself, plying his trade in the midfield but unfortunately, owing to a knee injury, he had to retire at an early age of 27. He played for various clubs in Hungary, Romania and erstwhile West Germany before his untimely retirement.

Laszlo’s last coaching stint was at Romanian club Sepsi OSK.

Chennaiyin are looking to add their third ISL title this year after previous victories in 2015 and 2017-18. The side had also reached the finals last year but were beaten 3-1 by ATK.

The seventh edition of ISL will be played solely in Goa owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin from October 20.