Dani Alves' ex Wife Breaks Silence on FC Barcelona Legend's Arrest over Sexual Assaut Allegations

The arrest of FC Barcelona legend Dani Alves has caused a lot of panic in both the football and political world. His family, former teammates, and others have been affected by the arrest of Dani following his allegations of rape. Dani's ex-wife Dana Dinorah recently confessed that it's not easy being in this situation and she also defended her ex-partner.

"I have not had access to him. I know he's sad, but he's fine and I'll do whatever it takes to help him," Dinorah told Telecinco. "It's a shock and for my children, who are teenagers and are having a very hard time."

"His family is overwhelmed because they want to see him and they can't access him. His lawyer tells me she is working on the case."

"Dani would never, ever, ever do this. Never. I'm telling you because I've known him for 22 years and I've been married to him for ten."



Dinorah showed complete confidence in Dani's innocence justifying that she knows the footballer for over 22 years now and that he would never do thing kind of a thing.

Coming to his former club, Barcelona defeated relegation-threatened Getafe 1-0 to extend its winning streak and increase its lead over Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday. Pedri scored a first-half winner for the Catalan club, which opened a six-point gap ahead of Madrid's game at Athletic Bilbao later Sunday.

Barcelona has won four of its last five matches, with its only setback a draw against Real Betis in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, where it advanced in a penalty shootout before eventually winning the title in a final against Madrid.

Getafe players did the guard of honor before the match at the Camp Nou because of Barcelona's Super Cup title. Captain Sergio Busquets also was honored for having surpassed 700 appearances with the Catalan club.

Barcelona defeated Getafe despite playing without suspended striker Robert Lewandowski, the league's leading scorer. The Poland player was serving the second of a three-game suspension for disrespecting a referee in a league game last year. Forward Ferran Torres also wasn't available for Barcelona coach Xavi because of a red-card suspension. Pedri scored the winning goal after an assist from Raphinha in the 35th minute.

Getafe has lost four in a row, including three consecutive in the league. The Madrid club has only four league victories and sits in 16th place, just outside the relegation zone.

Madrid, which eliminated Villarreal 3-2 in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, will face an Athletic team that advanced past Espanyol in the Copa but is winless in two consecutive league games. It lost the Basque Country derby to Real Sociedad in the previous round. Madrid is trying to earn its first league win since December. (With PTI inputs)