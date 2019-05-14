close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Daniele De Rossi

Daniele De Rossi to leave AS Roma at end of season

 De Rossi has made 615 appearances and scored 63 goals in all competitions.

Daniele De Rossi to leave AS Roma at end of season
Image Courtesy: Reuters

AS Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi`s 18-year playing career at the club will finish at the end of this season, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Roma said that the final game of the season, at home to Parma, would be his last for the club he joined as a teenager in 2000. De Rossi has made 615 appearances and scored 63 goals in all competitions.

"We will all shed tears when he pulls on the Giallorossi shirt for the last time against Parma but we respect his desire to prolong his playing career - even if, at almost 36, it will be away from Rome," said club president James Pallotta.

"The 35-year-old plans to pursue a new adventure away from Rome," Roma said in a statement.

Tags:
Daniele De RossiAS RomafootballParmaJames Pallotta
Next
Story

Australia pick 16-year-old Mary Fowler for FIFA World Cup

Must Watch

PT3M53S

'Nehru's era is neccessary to regain democracy's track': Mani Shankar Aiyar