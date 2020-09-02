Defender Gabriel Magalhaes leaves French side Lille to join Arsenal

The Premier Club Arsenal FC on Tuesday (September 1, 2020) announced the new signing of central defender Gabriel Magalhaes who joined the current FA Cup champion from French side Lille on a long-term contract.

"The 22-year-old Brazilian has completed his move and will wear our number 6 shirt," said Arsenal in an official statement.

"Having the coach himself calling you to say he wants you in his squad motivates you a lot. That is the very reason I am here today," Magalhaes was quoted saying by Arsenal.

"We did not talk about [details], he just told me he is aware of my quality, my capacity and how far I can go. He also said he will be very demanding with me."

"I know he is a great coach and I will make progress with his help," said Magalhaes.

He also wrote on his Twitter account, "Wearing and representing the Arsenal shirt is the privilege of a few. I thank my parents, my businessmen and everyone who helped me get here. Very happy and motivated to be able to play in such a traditional team of world football. A new beginning. A new story."

Arsenal's Head coach Mikel Arteta expressed, "We welcome Gabriel to Arsenal. He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team. He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player."



Magalhaes started his career in Brazil with Avai FC, before joining Lille in January 2017. He also spent time on loan with Troyes in France and latterly in Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb.