Defender Jan Vertonghen, goalkeeper Michel Vorm depart from Tottenham Hotspur

Defender Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm have made their exits from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur following the expiry of their contracts.

While Vertonghen departs from Hotspur after a stay of more than eight years, Vorm leaves the Premier League club after six years.

Sharing some pictures of him with his teammates from the field as well as from dressing room, Vertonghen said that his time with the club has come to an end and that he would miss everyone at Hotspur.

"So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I’ve made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans," he tweeted.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, wished both Vertonghen and Vorm good luck for their future endeavours.

"We thank Jan for his tremendous service and wish him every success in the future. He will always be a valued member of the Spurs family," the club said.

"We wish him well for the future and, like Jan, he will always be welcome at Tottenham Hotspur,"the EPL club stated for Vorm.

Defender Vertonghen was roped in by Hotspur by Azax in 2012. He has made 315 appearances for the club in the past eight seasons and amassed 14 goals for them.

He is also the all-time record holder for Belgium for the highest number of senior international appearances with 118 caps.

Vorm, on the other hand, re-joined Tottenham for a second spell last October. The Dutch footballer has made a total of 48 appearances across all competition in his two stints with Tottenham.