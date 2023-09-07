Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo had expressed that fans don't need to hate Lionel Messi to be his fan. However, he is not friends with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner but he revealed that both has immense amount of respect for each other. Recently, the Portuguese icon talked about his relationship with Leo Messi and shared light on the famous rivalry between the superstars who headlined European football for over 15 years

Now, both Ronaldo and Messi are out of Europe - one in Saudi and one is the USA. Ronaldo admitted that both of them changed the history of football and urged his fans to not hate on Messi.

"If you like Cristiano, you don't have to hate Messi. The two changed the history of football and are respected. Rivalry? I do not see those things like that, we shared the stage for 15 years. I am not saying we are friends but we respect each other," he told reporters, according to Goal.com.

The duo spent over a decade in Spain with Ronaldo representing Real Madrid and Messi wearing the iconic Barcelona colours of blue and garnet. The duo won numerous titles for their teams single-handedly with their goal-scoring abilities, be it the La Liga title, UEFA Champions League, Copa Del Ray, FIFA Club World Cup. Last year, Messi won the title that finally completed him as a footballer - the FIFA World Cup trophy with Argentina, something which Ronaldo is yet to achieve.

After dominating European football for years, both stars left Europe in their late 30s with Ronaldo joining Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia and Messi signing a deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. Both have captured trophies with their new clubs, with Ronaldo winning the Arab Club Champions Cup this year and Messi leading his side to their first-ever title, the Leagues Cup 2023.

Ronaldo will be in action during Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday against Slovakia while Messi will lead his side against Ecuador in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Buenos Aires on Thursday. (With ANI inputs)