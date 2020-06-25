Don't know when he will come back and join us: Pep Guardiola on Sergio Aguero's injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Argentina striker Sergio Aguero will have knee surgery on Thursday and after that it will be clear on when he can be fit again.

Aguero, who is the club's record goalscorer, limped off with the injury in Monday's 5-0 Premier League home win over Burnley.

"Tomorrow we will do a surgery in Barcelona with Dr (Ramon) Cugat," he told reporters ahead of Thursday's game at Chelsea as per a video uploaded on Manchester City's official website.

"After that we don't know when he will come back and join us.

"After the surgery... he will tell us with more accuracy when he can come back."

Speaking about centre-back John Stones, he said the England international is close to a return after an ankle injury but was unlikely to face Chelsea.

"He is on the pitch training and getting better," said the Spaniard.

"Hopefully in the next few days he can play in the team."

Guardiola also said he will have one eye on Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Newcastle United when he chooses his side for the Chelsea tie.

City have more or less sealed a Champions League qualification spot and Liverpool have virtually won the Premier League title.

"City have two remaining cup competitions and they are still the priority," Guardiola said.

"We cannot deny we have one eye on Newcastle," said Guardiola as quoted on mancity.com.

"Chelsea is a prestigious game for us, but Newcastle is a final.

"The team selection will depend on physical condition of the players.

"We take a look at what will come next, not just the game against Chelsea."

