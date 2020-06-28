Dutch footballer Arjen Robben comes out of retirement aged 38

Dutch footballer Arjen Robben, who bid adieu to the game in 2019, has announced that he is coming out of the retirement and making comeback to his professional career with his first club, FC Groningen.

The 36-year-old announced the news in a video on Groningen's official website, while adding that he hopes to be fit in time to play for the club next season.

"‘Arjen, follow your heart’: a comeback as an FC Groningen player. I started to play with this idea and now I’ve made it my mission. I want to make my comeback as a football player, a player of FC Groningen.At this time I’m not sure it will happen.What I’m sure of is that my drive and motivation will be at 100%,"the Guardian quoted Robben as saying in the video.

Robben said that it was his dream to don FC Groningen jersey again and he couldn't wait to join the team for the first training session of the new season.

"It will be a tough physical challenge but I'm going for it! I am going to work hard and when everything feels right, I will join the team for the first training session of the new season. hope to see everyone as soon as possible because my dream is to play in an FC Groningen jersey. We're not there yet, but one can dream!," he added.

Robben, who has made a total of 96 appearances for Netherlands national side, will join Eredivisie side Groningen-- 18 years after he left the club to join PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch footballer spent a decade at Bayern Munich besides having spells at Real Madrid and Chelsea.

In July 2019, he retired from football, playing his last match for Bayern Munich in May 2019.