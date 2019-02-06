East Bengal keen to keep I-League title hopes alive

Buoyed by their derby win over city rivals Mohun Bagan, East Bengal would look to do a double on Neroca FC and stay in contention for I-League title in a crucial match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

East Bengal blanked Mohun Bagan 2-0 in their last outing on January 27 to capture the season's both derby legs for the first time in 15 years.

Having defeated the Imphal outfit by an identical margin at the start of the season way back in October last year, East Bengal will start with psychological advantage on Thursday.

East Bengal have 25 points from 13 matches and another win by them would narrow the gap at the top of the table. Neroca's title chances have receded as they have 25 points from 15 matches.

The Kolkata heavyweights will hit the road next to face title contenders Real Kashmir within three days as they have a tight schedule, playing four of their last six matches in 10 days.

Terming it a "tough situation", East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez criticised the scheduling.

"Not a good schedule for the I-league. If the league wants to grow big they need to see these things. When you play so many matches in less time it is bound to affect the performance of the teams," the Spaniard told reporters on the match-eve press conference.

"From now all of the matches will be very difficult. Neroca are a very good side. It is a new match and we need three points to continue to remain in the title race. We are taking match by match. We will see what happens in the next games. For now focus is on tomorrow's game."

Enrique Esqueda struck a brace in their first leg win at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal and the Mexican will look to do an encore for East Bengal against the last season's runners-up once again.

The East Bengal coach further said all the players, including defenders Lalram Chullova and Johnny Acosta, were fit and available for Thursday's match.

Having recovered from a rib injury, Esqueda started from the bench and played 11 minutes against Mohun Bagan and he would look to start against the Imphal outfit.

"In the first match they had Esqueda. Now some more good players like Justin, Dovale, Colado. We cannot afford to make a mistake. One mistake from us and they will score. We saw the same against Mohun Bagan," Neroca coach Manuel Retamero said.

Having bolstered their forward by roping in Chencho Gyeltshen on loan from Indian Super League franchise Bengaluru FC, Neroca will hope the Bhutanese striker to step up with their key man Felix Chidi looking lacklustre up front.

"Chencho must adjust to our style and try and score goals. Hopefully, he will replicate what he did in his last club's. Katsumi (Yusa) is also there. We have 11 players. The balance is important. We have to play as a team," Retamero said.

Yusa scored a brace to help Neroca beat Indian Arrows 3-2 in their previous outing in Bhubaneswar and the Japanese will look to prove a point against his former side.