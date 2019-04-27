close

English Football League

EFL asks Bolton Wanderers to play last two games amid player boycott

Saturday`s home match had been called off following a statement from the players of the already relegated team who decided to boycott the remaining league fixtures over unpaid wages.

EFL asks Bolton Wanderers to play last two games amid player boycott
Image Credits: Reuters

The English Football League (EFL) have instructed Championship side Bolton Wanderers to complete their final two league fixtures a day after suspending this weekend`s game against Brentford.

Saturday`s home match had been called off following a statement from the players of the already relegated team who decided to boycott the remaining league fixtures over unpaid wages.

"Following the decision to suspend the fixture between Bolton Wanderers and Brentford late on Friday evening, the EFL Board has determined that Bolton Wanderers must complete their two outstanding matches in the Sky Bet Championship," the EFL said in a statement.

"The club has been instructed to now make the appropriate arrangements for the rearrangement of Saturday`s game at the earliest opportunity."

"In issuing this directive, the board is aware that a number of the clubs` professional players may not make themselves available but is satisfied that a team can be selected from the players they have registered and available to them."

The club, currently 23rd in the table in the second-tier competition, are also scheduled to visit Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season.

The EFL also said they were concerned about the current ownership of Bolton Wanderers and would look to work with both parties to find a resolution for the sake of the club and its supporters.

English Football LeagueChampionshipBolton WanderersBrentford
