Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt oust Benfica Lisbon to reach Europa League last-four

Goals from Filip Kostic and Sebastian Rode were enough to put them through and they will next face Chelsea, who beat Slavia Prague.

Image Credits: Twitter/@EuropaLeague

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Benfica Lisbon 2-0 on Thursday to overturn a 4-2 first leg deficit and advance to the Europa League last four on the away goal rule for their first European semi-final appearance in 39 years.

Eintracht, German Cup winners last season, reached their first semi-final in a European competition since winning the UEFA Cup back in 1980 by punishing their opponents` passive approach.

The Portuguese, finalists in 2013 and 2014, were largely toothless, content to sit back and soak up the pressure but with little to show for up front until after Eintracht`s second goal in the 67th minute. 

