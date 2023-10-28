El Clasico: Jude Bellingham Stuns FC Barcelona With Late Goal - WATCH

On his debut in the El Clasico, Jude Bellingham scored a thrilling equaliser and the game's winning goal in the 92nd minute to assist Real Madrid overcome rivals FC Barcelona. After six minutes, Ilkay Gundogan's debut strike for Barca had given the hosts the lead. However, in the 68th minute, Bellingham struck a breathtaking equaliser, striking the upper corner from 30 yards out. After that, the England international continued his incredible start to his Real Madrid career with a volley in injury time.

Watch his goals here:

Jude Bellingham 2nd goal and Wins it for Real Madrid #ElClasico #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/gc6iuENy5M — Yoink (@Y0lNK) October 28, 2023

JUDE BELLINGHAM WHAT A GOAL! pic.twitter.com/GDVzJDx69J — TC (@totalcristiano) October 28, 2023

Jude Bellingham celebration in front of Barcelona crowd! pic.twitter.com/f4BffCOCL3 — TC (@totalcristiano) October 28, 2023

"Even a draw would be unfair for us after the game we had; they looked like they'd surrendered and then came those disgraceful blows to shock us. It's a shame," Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez told DAZN.

"We dominated for 60 minutes but this is football... Real Madrid have these things... Real Madrid score two goals with the three or two-and-a-half chances they have."

Barca dominated the first half and Gundogan found the ball at his feet for an easy tap-in after Real defender Aurelien Tchouameni passed backwards to centre back David Alaba who barely reached the ball.

Midfielder Fermin Lopez, who hit the post in the 15th minute, and forward Joao Felix were a constant menace to Real’s defence and created several chances to score, with Real arguably lucky to go into the break only one goal down.

Andreas Christiansen headed on to the post after the break and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made a brilliant save to deny Barca from a Ronald Araujo close-range strike.

Real Madrid started to find their mojo after manager Carlo Ancelotti brought Eduardo Camavinga and Modric off the bench and Bellingham once again shone under the spotlight.

Real Madrid are top of the standings on 28 points, level with Girona. Barca are third on 24, two ahead of Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand. (With Reuters input)