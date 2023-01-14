Lionel Messi's Argentina in trouble, FIFA charge 'Offensive Behaviour' for mocking celebrations aimed towards Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi and co could face huge trouble as the International Football Federation (FIFA) on Friday (January 13) said it has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association in connection with the "offensive behaviour" of players after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. Many fingers were raised toward Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after he mocked France footballer Kylian Mbappe in a video shared on the internet.

Martinez mockingly announced a moment of silence in a dressing room for Mbappe after Argentina won the final against France, according to media reports. The Argentine national football team defeated France in a nail-biting final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar (December 2022).

In another incident, he showed a doll with an attached photo of Mbappe, during the championship parade in Buenos Aires.The world football federation has also initiated a case against the Croatian Football Association due to a possible violation of the articles "discrimination" and "order and safety at matches" after the match for third place in the World Cup against the Moroccan team, which the Croats won.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," the FIFA said in a statement posted on its website.

The Mexican and Ecuadorian football federations have been already fined 100,000 Swiss francs (USD 107,902) and 20,000 Swiss francs (USD 21,580) respectively for violating the discrimination article during the 2022 World Cup matches. The next match of the teams under the auspices of FIFA will be held behind closed doors.

The Serbian Football Association, in addition to a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs, has been sanctioned with a partial closure of the stands for one game. Moreover, seven Serbian players have been individually fined for misconduct in the group-stage match against Switzerland, which has ended in Serbia's defeat. (With ANI inputs)