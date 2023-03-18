ElClasico: Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema To Miss Clash Against FC Barcelona? Coach Carlo Ancelotti Provides Injury Update

The stage is set at Camp Nou as FC Barcelona will host arch-rivals Real Madrid in their La Liga clash on Monday (March 20). Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update on Benzema's injury. The Ballon d'Or winner suffered from a nasty blow during Madrid's UEFA Champions League second-leg clash against Liverpool. However, the coach has informed that Benzema is available for the blockbuster El Clasico.

"Benzema is fine and will play tomorrow," said Ancelotti as per MadridXtra.

The El Clasico - Barcelona vs Real Madrid - one of the most heated rivalries in the world of football is back. Even with the absence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, El Clasico is still considered the home of entertainment. Over the years this tie has produced some magical moments that fans are still able to recall within a span of seconds. Expectations will be high especially for this encounter because the end result will play a crucial role in deciding the fate of La Liga. Barcelona currently sits at the top of the table with 65 points. Their arch-rivals Real Madrid are the only team that could threaten their chances of walking away with the League title. Even though the Los Blancos sit at the second position they still have to cover a huge gap. They currently have 56 points and are nine points behind the league leaders. (Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Abha LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League In India?)

@MrAncelotti: “We'll have to show the best of ourselves in every sense to win the Clásico." #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/KOp34sH0HM March 18, 2023

With a victory, they can reduce the deficit to 6 points. On the other hand, if Barcelona walks away with a victory they will be able to increase the gap upto 12 points, taking them far away from the grasp of any team. However, according to past results, the hosts have had a hard time against the visitors. In their last six encounters in La Liga Barcelona has lost five of them. Real Madrid has registered two consecutive victories in their last two visits to Camp Nou. However, Barcelona will fancy their chances this time. They have the best defensive record in La Liga this season, they have not lost their last 12 home games in League this season. Even without some of their key players like Pedri, Xavi`s Barcelona are more than capable to produce 3 points. They defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of Copa Del Rey earlier this month.

On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti will play every trick up his sleeve to stand victorious after 90 minutes. They are still fighting for European glory. Their next opponent in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals will be Chelsea. They are still hanging on in the race for La Liga and Copa Del Rey. In order to turn the season into success Carlo Ancelotti`s Real Madrid has to pull off a string of victories in the coming weeks. (With ANI inputs)