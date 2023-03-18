Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Abha LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League In India?

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr are set to face Abha in their Saudi Pro League fixture on Saturday night (March 18). Coming with 3-1 win over the same opposition in the Kings Cup, Ronaldo's team will look seal the deal in this contest in order to regain their chances of getting on top of the league table once again. In the previous weekend, Al Nassr lost to rivals Al-Ittihad which cost them the top spot in the Saudi Arabia top flight. Goals from Sami Al Najei, Al Khaibari and Mohammad Maran got Al Nassr their win in the Kings Cup quarterfinals against Abha.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Abha match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Abha?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Abha will take place on Saturday, March 18.

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Abha?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Abha will be played at Marsool Park.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Abha?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Abha will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Abha?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Abha will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Abha?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Abha will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC and Sony Ten Network.