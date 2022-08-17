NewsFootball
ELON MUSK

Elon Musk to buy Manchester United? Memes pour in after BIG announcement by world's richest man

Manchester United fans were happy to hear that Elon Musk was buying the team as they have been suffering in the Premier League season so far. But later the world's richest man took a U-turn. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 03:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

World's richest man Elon Musk made a big announcement on Wednesday (August 17) when he tweeted that he is going to buy Manchester United soon. He tweeted: "Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome." It later turned out to that he was quashing the reports floating around that he was going to buy the team and hi tweet was nothing more than a dose of sarcasm. He later clarified: "No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams." But he added that if he were to buy any team, it would be Manchester United, his favourite sports team since childhood. "Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid," he tweeted out. 

Manchester United fans were happy to hear that he was buying the team as they have been suffering in the Premier League season so far. There are reports that Critiano Ronaldo wants to leave the team and the new manager Erik ten Hag is finding it difficult to run the show with the owners The Glazer Family who are not investing as required. The fans have been protesting with banners of 'Glazers out' for past 2 games now. 

With the news of Musk buying United, fans expected good things to happen while others began a meme fest. Some fans felt that now with Musk on board, he might use chips to help players function, while others said that Ronaldo was going to increase his salary as after all, he will be playing for the world's richest man, who owns Space X and Tesla Motors. 

Check out the memes below.

Manchester United next play Liverpool on August 23 (12.30 am IST) and fans will continue holding the protests against the Glazer family. in that match as well.

Elon MuskManchester UnitedWorld's richest manElon Musk to buy Manchester UnitedElon Musk Manchester UnitedfootballPremier League

