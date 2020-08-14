हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA

England, Germany, Spain qualify for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2021

These three teams will join India, Korea DPR, Japan, and New Zealand - who have already qualified for the tournament. 

Representational Image

UEFA on Thursday confirmed that England, Germany and Spain will represent Europe in the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women`s World Cup India 2021.

The final round of UEFA U-17 Women`s Championship has been cancelled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Three teams with the highest coefficient ranking have been confirmed as the participants in the World Cup.

 UEFA, in a statement, said, "After consultation with UEFA`s 55 member associations, the UEFA Executive Committee has today taken several decisions regarding youth national team competitions considering the current COVID-19 situation across Europe."

Indian Football Team took to Twitter and wrote, "@UEFA have confirmed that England, Germany and Spain will represent Europe in the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women`s World Cup India 2021. #U17WWC #KickOffTheDream."

These three teams will join India, Korea DPR, Japan, and New Zealand - who have already qualified for the tournament. FIFA U-17 Women`s World Cup India 2021 will be held from February 17 to March 7, 2021.

