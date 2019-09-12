England team plan to tackle racism ahead of Bulgaria game

The England football team will meet to "prepare" a plan of action on how to respond to racist behaviour of fans before their Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria on October 14.

England manager Gareth Southgate has said that racism is a concern and needs planning.

Bulgaria's Stadion Vasil Levski will be partially closed for the games of England and the Czech Republic owing to the racist behaviour of fans earlier in the year in June, according to a report in BBC Sport.

"It is a concern, we're not confident that we'll go there and nothing will happen," the England manager said.

"It's something that we have already planned. We have already planned what our schedule looks like and we are going to discuss it with the players before we go, because we are aware that there is history there and we want to make sure that we're all prepared for what might happen and how we want to respond," Southgate added.