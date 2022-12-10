England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals LIVE Streaming: How to watch ENG vs FRA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

In Saturday's tantalising World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England, Kylian Mbappe will once again be the centre of attention. However, the defending champion must hope that its dearth of bench options will not be exposed. The French national squad was severely injured prior to the competition, with midfielders Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante, as well as striker Karim Benzema, all being ruled out. Les Bleus are attempting to become the first side to successfully defend their championship since Brazil in 1958–1962. Mbappe has been on fire in Qatar, scoring five goals and dishing out two assists, and Olivier Giroud has contributed three goals, but they haven't yet faced a top-tier opponent.

France's bench players did not shine in a 1-0 loss to Tunisia to finish the group after victories over Australia and Denmark in their first two games. Mbappe, Giroud, and Ousmane Dembele make up Didier Deschamps' starting 11's scary firepower up front, while Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni have consistently performed admirably in midfield. The ideal connector between the lines has always been Antoine Griezmann. France, however, is having problems at the back. Jules Kounde is not a right or left back by nature. Theo Hernandez is more forward-thinking, which could cause issues if England's assaults slow him down. Rabiot suggested that England could play more cautiously than in past games despite being well aware of the danger they pose in wide spaces.

On the other side, England's depth has become one of their assets as the competition has progressed. In comparison to previous tournaments, manager Gareth Southgate has had greater freedom to switch up his wide attackers and midfielders, and almost all of them have succeeded. Eight players helped England score 12 goals, matching its World Cup record set from three additional matches in 2018.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals match between England vs France will be played on Saturday - 10 December at 12:30 AM IST.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals match between England vs France will be played at Al Bayt Stadium.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals match between England vs France will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals match between England vs France can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema app.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Quarterfinals match between England vs France Predicted 11

England possible starting lineup: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Foden

France possible starting lineup: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud