LIVE Updates | England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals Football Match Live Score: Kylian Mbappe and co face tough test against Kane's ENG

FIFA World Cup 2022: One of the most high intensity clash is about to take place in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar as England will face France in the quarterfinals and only one team will go to semi-finals. It is a game that many fans have had in their minds since the fixtures were announced. Surely, it will be the toughest game of the tournament so far for both sides, who have been dominant in Qatar this year. Superstars Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and many more will be going head to head in this blockbuster clash. Both teams have a plenty of high quality players in their squads although France are missing some due to injury but they are still strong as ever.

Hugo Lloris thinks England is ready



Which team will progress to the Semi-Final? #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022

It will be a historic match as England and France have not met in a knockout game since 1982 World Cup. Coach Gareth Southgate will keep in mind of his players that they are facing the defending champions and a win can surely hand them the boost to go all the way this year. England have scored 12 goals so far and France have scored nine.