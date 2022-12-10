LIVE Updates | England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals Football Match Live Score: Kylian Mbappe and co face tough test against Kane's ENG

topStoriesenglish
England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals Football Match

FIFA World Cup 2022: One of the most high intensity clash is about to take place in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar as England will face France in the quarterfinals and only one team will go to semi-finals. It is a game that many fans have had in their minds since the fixtures were announced. Surely, it will be the toughest game of the tournament so far for both sides, who have been dominant in Qatar this year. Superstars Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and many more will be going head to head in this blockbuster clash. Both teams have a plenty of high quality players in their squads although France are missing some due to injury but they are still strong as ever.

It will be a historic match as England and France have not met in a knockout game since 1982 World Cup. Coach Gareth Southgate will keep in mind of his players that they are facing the defending champions and a win can surely hand them the boost to go all the way this year. England have scored 12 goals so far and France have scored nine.

10 December 2022
16:37 PM

LIVE England vs France: Live Streaming Details

How to watch ENG vs FRA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Click

16:22 PM

16:16 PM

LIVE England vs France: Both teams' predicted starting XIs

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Saka.

France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.

16:09 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of England vs France quarterfinals match in FIFA World Cup 2022. Here we will take you through all the key updates from the game, stay tuned!

