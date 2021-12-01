हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
football

England women's football team slam record 20 goals against Latvia, 4 players score hat-trick

England registered a record-breaking 20-0 win over Latvia in a Women's World Cup Qualifier fixture. Elle White, Beth Mead, Lauren May Hump and Alessia Russo all scored a hattrick.

England women&#039;s football team slam record 20 goals against Latvia, 4 players score hat-trick
Source: Twitter

England chalked up their biggest ever competitive victory with a 20-0 humiliation of Latvia in a Women's World Cup qualifier as Ellen White broke the Lionesses' scoring record on a busy night for the scorekeeper at the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday. White bagged a hat-trick to take her tally to 48 from 101 caps for England, beating Kelly Smith's mark by two goals. Ten different players found the back of the net in a one-way encounter with 21-year-old Lauren Hemp striking four times for her first goals with England.

Beth Mead and Alessia Russo also claimed hat-tricks with Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Bethany England with a double, Jill Scott, Jess Carter and Jordan Nobbs completing the demolition.
England's previous record win dated back to 2005 when they beat Hungary 13-0. England top Group D with a maximum 18 points from six games ahead of Austria and Northern Ireland on 13.

They have now scored 53 goals in the qualifying campaign for the 2023 finals in Australia and New Zealand without conceding, leaving goalkeeper Mary Earps virtually unemployed.
Latvia are bottom without a point have conceded 46 goals and scored twice in their five matches.

Tags:
footballwomen's footballEngland football teamLatvia football teamEngland vs Latvia
