English Football League: Two more test positive for coronavirus in Championship

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed that two more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Championship in the latest round of COVID-19 testing.

In an official statement, the EFL informed that a total of 1,179 players and club staff from 24 Championship clubs underwent coronavirus tests recently and two of them from two different clubs returned with positive results.

"Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1179 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of Wednesday 3 June, Thursday 4 June, Friday 5 June and Saturday 6 June, with two individuals testing positive from two Clubs," the EFL said.

Meanwhile, the EFL also confirmed that 135 players and club staff were also tested from four League One clubs on June 4-5 and all of them returned with negative results.

The official statement further said that one tested positive out of 132 players and club staff from four League Two clubs who underwent COVID-19 tests recently.

"Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 132 players and Club staff were tested from four League Two Clubs over the course of Wednesday 3 June, Thursday 4 June, Friday 5 June and Saturday 6 June with one individual testing positive," EFL said.

The EFL did not reveal the identity of those players or club staff who are diagnosed with the novel virus, it said that these individuals will now remain under self-isolation in line with the coronavirus guidelines.

"Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities," the statement added.

Notably, the EFL Championship has been suspended since March this year due to coronavirus pandemic. They are hoping to make a restart later this month behind close door.