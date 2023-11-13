trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687460
English Premier League 2023: Mohamed Salah Hits Landmark Double Century Of Goals In Liverpool’s 3-0 Win Against Brentford

Mohamed Salah’s goals saw him continue his outstanding form this season by moving on to 12 for the campaign in all competitions. The Egyptian has now scored 17 in his last 15 home games.

Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 08:15 AM IST|Source: PTI
Liverpool: Mohamed Salah reached a double century of goals in English soccer as Liverpool beat Brentford 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday. Salah struck in each half at Anfield and Diogo Jota added a third as Jurgen Klopp's team moved up to second in the standings, above Arsenal on goal difference.

The win maintained the Merseyside team’s 100 per cent home record this season. Salah fired Liverpool ahead in the 39th minute and scored his landmark 200th goal in English soccer in all competitions, including two for former club Chelsea, with a header in the 62nd. Jota struck in the 74th.

Salah’s goals saw him continue his outstanding form this season by moving on to 12 for the campaign in all competitions. The Egyptian has now scored 17 in his last 15 home games.

Liverpool’s recent form had been less impressive having been held to a surprise 1-1 draw against Luton in the league last week. That was followed by a 3-2 loss to Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday.

And Liverpool could have been behind against Brentford when Bryan Mbeumo ran through on goal in the first half. It was left to goalkeeper Alisson to keep the score level with a one-on-one save. The home side was in front shortly after when Salah struck.

Darwin Nunez had his back to goal when collecting a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold just inside the box and had the vision to slip the ball into the run of Salah on the right.

The Egypt striker made no mistake with a left-footed shot low into the far corner. His second came from a header after Kostas Tsimikas lifted a cross from the left to the far post.

Brentford’s players appeared to stop, believing the ball had gone out of play. But Salah was alert enough to head home and after a VAR review, the goal stood.

Jota completed the win when carrying the ball to the edge of the box and rifling a shot into the far corner.

