English Premier League: Bottom-placed Sheffield United stun Manchester United

The bottom-placed team of this season`s Premier League Sheffield United pulled off a stunner as they defeated Manchester United 2-1 here on Thursday. This was Sheffield United's second win of the season.

Manchester United, with this defeat, failed to reclaim their top spot as they remain in the second position, behind Manchester City. Moreover, this was Sheffield United's first win at Old Trafford since 1973.

"Our first win at Old Trafford since December 1973," Sheffield United tweeted. Manchester United started brightly, with Marcus Rashford firing wide before Sheffield United's Billy Sharp forced a fine save from David De Gea.

Kean Bryan handed Sheffield United a lead in the 23rd minute as he headed in his first Premier League goal from John Fleck's corner. Sheffield United maintained their lead through to the first half.

However, Harry Maguire equalised for Manchester United in the 64th minute, heading in Alex Telles's corner. Sheffield United managed to restore their lead 10 minutes later when Oliver Burke netted a goal.

Manchester United will now take on Arsenal on Saturday while Sheffield United will next play against Manchester City on Saturday.

Inconsistency may cost Manchester United the title: Ferdinand

Manchester United are being held back by inconsistent performances from their top players, former defender Rio Ferdinand said after their shock 2-1 defeat by bottom side Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

"Last week (against) Liverpool, tremendous performance," Ferdinand told BT Sport. "(Against) Bottom of the league Sheffield United dour, lifeless at times. The inconsistencies don't win you the league.

"It's what we said about Manchester United for many, many months that the inconsistencies of individuals on this team is what's holding them back."

United's big-name players were anonymous against Chris Wilder's side, who had won only one league game all season coming into the match.

"Bruno Fernandes, who they`ve relied on so heavily in recent weeks, months, didn`t get it going today. Paul Pogba the same," Ferdinand added.

"... Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were invisible. If anybody was starting to get carried away at Old Trafford... it was a reality check."

(With Reuters inputs)