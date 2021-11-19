हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
EPL 2021

EPL 2021: Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne tests positive for COVID-19

The Belgium and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been tested positive for COVID-19 during the international break.

EPL 2021: Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne tests positive for COVID-19
Source: Twitter

Manchester City star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Belgium, City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday, November 19.

"Unfortunately, Kevin tested positive for COVID in Belgium," Guardiola said in the pre-match press conference, as per goal.com. The City boss added that the midfielder would isolate for 10 days.

The 30-year-old playmaker has been away on World Cup qualifying duty with his country, helping Roberto Martinez's side to book their place at next year's showpiece event in Qatar."We found out two days ago, he's here.

Forget about fitness and momentum, he's positive, now he has to recover. We have to be careful, people are dying from COVID. He's vaccinated so hopefully he will be okay," Guardiola added.

The defending champions Manchester City will host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EPL 2021English Premier LeaguefootballManchester CityKevin De BruynePep Guardiola
Next
Story

FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about qualifications spots, check HERE

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Breaking News: 3 ministers of Gehlot government resign in Rajasthan