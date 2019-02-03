हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brighton & Hove Albion

EPL: Brighton stop slide with scrappy point against Watford

With a goalless draw against Watford, Brighton moved eight points clear of the drop zone in the Premier League. 

EPL: Brighton stop slide with scrappy point against Watford
Image credit:Twitter/@OfficialBHAFC

Brighton & Hove Albion halted their recent slide down the Premier League table with a hard-fought point in an uninspiring goalless draw against Watford at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been concerned by his side`s tendency to blow two-goal leads but there never looked much chance of establishing such an advantage in a scrappy game always likely to be settled by a single moment of inspiration.

In the end it never came as Watford, who were again without injured midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, sat back and Brighton failed to capitalise on their possession.

Only one shot was registered on target before halftime. Brighton looked most potent from set pieces and, after the break, Watford keeper Ben Foster did well to keep out the impressive Solly March`s inswinging corner while Brighton keeper Mat Ryan easily saved Will Hughes`s speculative shot.

Glenn Murray was looking to notch up his 100th league goal for Brighton but headed wide on 68 minutes when unmarked in the area. 

It proved his final contribution before being substituted while Watford brought on Andre Gray. Brighton moved eight points clear of the drop zone.

Tags:
Brighton & Hove AlbionWatfordChris HughtonfootballAbdoulaye Doucoure
Next
Story

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich stunned by Leverkusen's 3-1 comeback win

Must Watch

Watch: 'Kya Kehta Hai India'; A platform to voice concerns