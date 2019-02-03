EPL: Brighton stop slide with scrappy point against Watford

Brighton & Hove Albion halted their recent slide down the Premier League table with a hard-fought point in an uninspiring goalless draw against Watford at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been concerned by his side`s tendency to blow two-goal leads but there never looked much chance of establishing such an advantage in a scrappy game always likely to be settled by a single moment of inspiration.

In the end it never came as Watford, who were again without injured midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, sat back and Brighton failed to capitalise on their possession.

Only one shot was registered on target before halftime. Brighton looked most potent from set pieces and, after the break, Watford keeper Ben Foster did well to keep out the impressive Solly March`s inswinging corner while Brighton keeper Mat Ryan easily saved Will Hughes`s speculative shot.

Glenn Murray was looking to notch up his 100th league goal for Brighton but headed wide on 68 minutes when unmarked in the area.

It proved his final contribution before being substituted while Watford brought on Andre Gray. Brighton moved eight points clear of the drop zone.